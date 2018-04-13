ATHEX: Stress test optimism adds to bourse’s weekly gains

An increasing number of reports pointing to a successful stress test for local banks boosted the sector’s stocks, which, in turn, took the benchmark higher for one more session, though the rest of the stocks were split between winners and losers on Friday.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 810.93 points, adding 0.60 percent to Thursday’s 806.08 points. On a weekly basis it improved 1.22 percent.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.22 percent to 2,101.12 points, but small-caps slid just 0.01 percent.

The banks index advanced 1.49 percent, boosted by Eurobank (up 2.44 percent) and Alpha (1.72 percent). Coca-Cola HBC was also crucial for the benchmark’s rise, increasing 5.22 percent.

In total 57 stocks posted gains, 54 had losses and 20 stayed put. Turnover amounted to 51.1 million euros, down from Thursday’s 60.2 million euros.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index declined 0.45 percent to close at 66.23 points.