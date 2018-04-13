Father and daughter accused of drug smuggling, dealing

Police handout photo

A father and daughter were arrested in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Friday on charges of belonging to a ring that imported and distributed large amounts of heroin.

Police arrested the 53-year-old and his 32-year-old daughter after they allegedly concluded a drug deal in an outdoor parking lot on the outskirts of town.

The two were stopped and searched on the national highway linking Thessaloniki to Langadas. Police said they found a parcel containing 514 grams of heroin.

The 37-year-old foreign national who sold the heroin to them in the parking lot was also stopped on the Egnatia national highway by police, who went on to confiscate 2,990 euros in cash from him.

All three suspects were to face a prosecutor.