Ban lifted on swimming in southern Attica

A Health Ministry decision on Friday lifted a ban on public swimming in the sea off several kilometers of Attica coastline, stretching from Piraeus to beyond Glyfada, imposed last fall following the Agia Zoni II oil tanker sinking off Salamina.

The aging tanker emitted hundreds of tons of fuel into the sea when it sank in the Saronic Gulf last September, prompting Greek authorities to prohibit swimming along several kilometers of coastline south of Athens in a bid to protect public health.

In a parallel announcement, the Greek Shipping Ministry said the lifting of the ban marks “the official end to efforts by all the relevant ministries, municipalities, coast guard officials, environmental depollution companies and volunteers for the full restoration of the marine environment and of the social and economic well-being of the areas affected by the pollution caused by the sinking.”