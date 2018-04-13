Migrants from Evros wait outside Thessaloniki police HQ

Migrants wait outside police headquarters in the northern Greek port of Thessaloniki on Friday. Several hundred migrants gathered outside the building waiting to be formally identified and transferred to reception centers. Most are believed to have entered the country via the Turkish land border. Some of them arrived in Thessaloniki on Thursday night and have been sleeping on sidewalks and in parks. The number of migrants entering Greece through the northern region of Evros is said to have tripled in the past month amid a spike in Greek-Turkish tensions. [Giannis Papanikos/AP]