Main opposition says targeted attack in Syria 'necessary'

The targeted missile strikes by US, British and French forces against chemical weapons sites in Syria were "necessary" after the failure to achieve a consensus at the UN Security Council on any military action, New Democracy's shadow foreign secretary George Koumoutsakos said on Saturday.



"Today's limited and targeted missile attack against specific targets in Syria became necessary after the failure of diplomacy within the UN framework, where a specific proposal was not eventually adopted, despite having the support of the overwhelming majority of the Security Council," Koumoutsakos said and condemned the use of chemical weapons in Ghouta.



"This makes it imperative to take preventive measures to avoid the recurrence of such inhuman acts," he added and called for "prudence and self-restraint" from all sides to avoid further escalation.