Water supply to be cut for four days in parts of Lefkada

Authorities on the Ionian holiday island of Lefkada have announced a four-day water supply cut to several villages on the western side of the island.

From Monday and until Thursday, Spanohori, Lazarata, Pinakohori, Kavalos, Asprogerakas, Drymonas, Exanthia, Kalamitsi, Hortata, Komili, Dragano and Athani will be supplied limited quantities of water by municipal authorities.

Residents, businesses and visitors in those areas are advised to use available resources as carefully as possible.