Women farmers becoming more educated, report shows

The education level of women farmers has risen significantly in recent years, according to a report commissioned by the General Secretariat of Gender Equality.

More specifically, 35.3 percent completed secondary education, compared with 13.2 percent in 1998, 18 percent in 2003 and 26.6 percent in 2008, and 4 percent have university degrees, compared with just 1 percent in 1998.

Moreover, 68 percent are computer literate.

In tandem with improved education levels, almost three quarters of female farmers are up to date with new modes of agricultural production, the report found.