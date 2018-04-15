Tender for beach licenses starts on Monday

Bidding opens on Monday for licenses commercial activities like refreshment stands and umbrella rentals at dozens of Greece’s beaches.

The Finance Ministry hopes for a bigger turnout compared to last year, when the scheme was first launched and pertained to licenses for 61 beaches. According to data, closing prices last year were 50.3 percent higher than starting prices.

The aim for 2018, according to the Finance Ministry, is to conduct a larger number of online auctions compared to last year, with the ultimate goal of fully establishing the institution in the coming years.

“The ministry, through its upgraded services and the simplification of the entire process, anticipates the greatest possible involvement from interested entrepreneurs,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that increased participation will contribute to increased revenues for the public sector and better services for the public visiting the country’s beaches.