Flight recorder of Mirage found off Skyros

Greek Navy divers on Saturday located at a depth of 800 meters north of Skyros the flight recorder of the Mirage 2000-5 which plunged into the sea in the central Aegean on Thursday, killing the pilot Captain Giorgos Baltadoros.



A robotic submersible of the Greek Center for Marine Research is expected to arrive on the scene and attempt to retrieve the recorder and examine the state of the sunken fuselage.



The jet piloted by 34-year-old Captain Giorgos Baltadoros was one of two Mirages that departed from Skyros shortly after 11 a.m. on Thursday to intercept a pair of Turkish F-16s that violated Greek air space in the area between the eastern Aegean islands of Lesvos and Chios.



On their return to Skyros, both jets were reportedly flying at a low altitude due to poor visibility on account of cloudy weather and the African dust in the atmosphere.



The Hellenic Armed forces declared three days of national mourning.