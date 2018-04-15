New FYROM name will not be for use ‘erga omnes,’ says Zaev

The prime minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) suggested that this government would not agree to a Greek demand that any name to emerge from ongoing talks to settle a decades-old dispute between the Balkan neighbors will be used only in international forums and not “erga omnes,” or towards all, as Athens demands.

According to the MIA news agency, Zoran Zaev was speaking to reporters when he expressed optimism that “there is progress” in talks between Athens and Skopje following a visit last week to FYROM by Greek Foreign Minister Nikps Kotzias, but confirmed that several key issues remain unresolved between the two sides.

“We are quite close to a solution that will confirm the terms of identity, ethnicity and language,” Zaev said, adding that Skopje is not likely to agree, however, to Greece’s demands for changes to the country’s constitution and for the new name to be used in all cases, both domestic and international.

Zaev did not rule out the possibility that any solution to emerge from talks will be put to a public referendum before the government makes any commitments, saying that the “question is whether this will happen after a deal or before our NATO and European Union candidacy.”