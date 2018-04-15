Firefighters battle two blazes in Peloponnese

Firefighters battled two big blazes in the Peloponnese on Sunday, one of which came close to threatening an archaeological site.

The first fire started at 2.20 p.m. in the area of Potamia near Megalopoli in Arcadia. Fourteen fire service trucks, two private water carriers and 38 firemen brought the blaze under control.

The second started at 4.40 p.m. in brush and forest land near Frixa in the prefecture of Ilia, prompting authorities to take additional protection measures for the site of Ancient Olympia, which lay in the blaze’s path.

It was not clear whether the second fire had been completely extinguished by later in the evening.