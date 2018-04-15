MONDAY

The American Society of Travel Agents holds its Athens Destination Expo 2018 at the Hilton hotel. To Tuesday.

The EquiFund Event Athens is being held at the Onassis Cultural Center in Athens, 107-109 Syngrou, with the participation of European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos. (Info: equifund.gr/event)

TUESDAY

PM Alexis Tsipras to address the Regional Conference on the Productive Reorganization of the Southern Aegean, on Rhodes.

Junior Achievement Greece organizes its Virtual Enterprise 2018 Trade Fair at The Mall Athens from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Info: www.senja.gr)

The Health Technology Assessment Conference is held at the Divani Caravel Hotel, 2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, ntoubanaki@boussias.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority publishes the February readings of its farming and agriculture import and export price indexes.

Listed companies Tiletypos and Axon Holdings host extraordinary general shareholders’ meetings.

WEDNESDAY

There will be no ferry services due to a 24-hour strike by the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) from 6 a.m.

The 8th Infocom Security conference opens at the Dais Conference Center, 151 Mesogion, Maroussi, Athens. To Thursday. Participation is free. (Info: www.infocomsecurity.gr)

The Serafeio building of the Athens Municipality, on Pireos & Petrou Ralli streets, hosts the first Youth Work Fair from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (Info: krikoni@interaliaproject.com)

THURSDAY

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce organizes its 14th Athens Tax Forum, on “Tax Policies Against the Shadow Economy,” at the Athenaeum InterContinental, 89-93 Syngrou, Athens. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosts the third International Conference on Ports, Maritime Transport and Insularity. To Friday. (Info: smartports.gr)

Foodex, the Greek food and drink exhibition, opens at Syntagma metro station. To April 25 (with the exception of Sunday, April 22).

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its February data on industrial turnover and on merchant fleet capacity.

Thrace Plastics will release its 2017 financial figures.

Athens-listed companies BRIQ and Petropoulos hold their annual general meetings.

FRIDAY

The Hellenic Confederation for Commerce and Entrepreneurship (ESEE) holds a conference on Greek commerce and SMEs, with the participation of European Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos. To Saturday.

Marketing Week magazine organizes its fifth Corporate Responsibility in Practice conference at the Maroussi Plaza, 3A Frangoklissias, Athens. (Info: 210.661.7777, ja@boussias.com)

The Healthy Life Festival opens at the Helexpo Exhibition Center in Maroussi, Athens. To Sunday. (Info: healthylifefestival.com)

The Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung foundation organizes a workshop on changing the relationship between the public and the media at 5 Stratigou Kallari, Thessaloniki. On Saturday the event will travel to Kavala. (Info: www.kas.de/griechenland)

Listed company Kyriakoulis will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

SATURDAY

The ninth TEDx Thessaloniki event is held at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall. (Info: tedxthessaloniki.com)

The Discover Dogs – All About Cats 2018 expo opens at the Thessaloniki International Exhibition Center. Through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with free admission. (Info: www.discoverdogs.gr)