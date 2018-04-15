Vassislis Spanoulis broke Hatzis's record scoring a free throw.

Vassilis Spanoulis is now the top scorer of all times in the A1 division, as his contribution to Olympiakos’s victory at Panionios on Friday saw him outscore Nikos Hatzis and secure another special distinction in his superb career.



A few weeks after climbing to the top of the all-time list of assists in the Euroleague, Olympiakos captain Spanoulis scored nine points against Panionios to reach 5,201 in his top-flight career, one more than former AEK star Hatzis.



Spanoulis helped Olympiakos overcome the strong challenge of host Panionios behind closed doors at Nea Smyrni with a 79-73 score, as the Reds are preparing for their best-of-five Euroleague play-offs against Zalgiris Kaunas.



League leader Panathinaikos is also gearing up for the Euroleague play-offs, starting on Tuesday at home against Real Madrid. On Friday it saw off Kolossos Rhodes 87-63 in Athens for its 23rd win in as many games.



PAOK stayed joint third with Promitheas after downing Lavrio 92-87 on Sunday, a couple of hours before the Patra team defeated neighboring Korivos Amaliadas 75-70.



AEK lies fifth thanks to its 86-75 victory at Gymnastikos/Faros Larissas, and Kymi secured its first ever play-off berth with an 82-76 win over visiting Rethymno.



Aris took a leap toward safety with its 83-64 win at relegated Trikala on Saturday, but the decisive match will be its clash with Panionios in Thessaloniki for the next round of games, with Korivos being the other candidate for relegation.