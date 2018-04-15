AEK beat Platanias on the road on Sunday and needs just one point to seal its first league title in 24 years.



Lazaros Christodoulopoulos was on target for AEK that downed relegated Platanias 1-0 at Hania, to climb to 63 points from 27 games.



With three matches left to play PAOK is eight points behind the leader, thanks to its 3-1 home victory over Panionios on Saturday. Yevhen Shakhov, Omar El Kaddouri and Aleksandar Prijovic scored for the Thessaloniki team before Fiorin Durmishaj grabbed some consolation for Panionios.



Panathinaikos may have been slapped with an international transfer ban by FIFA for debts to former players and managers, but on the grass it remains a major force, as its 1-0 win over fourth-placed Atromitos showed on Sunday. Anthony Mounier was in target from the penalty spot for his third goal in the last five games. The Greens are now joint ninth, having also been deducted three points for debts to former player Jens Wemmer.



Xanthi is looking good for grabbing the fifth spot that should lead to the Europa League qualifiers following its 3-0 victory over PAS Giannina, while rival Asteras Tripolis went down 1-0 at Levadiakos.



Lamia and Apollon Smyrnis got one point each from their goalless game which should be enough for them to stay up, especially if Olympiakos beats in-trouble Kerkyra on Monday. Larissa also looks like avoiding the drop with its 4-2 home win over 10-man Panetolikos.