Foreign Ministry slams critical FAZ commentary about Greece

The Greek Foreign Ministry on Monday issued a harsh response to a commentary in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Sunday which painted a negative picture of the prospects for Greece's return to financial health.

“The closer Greece gets to economic recovery and exit from the memorandum, the more certain circles and news media endeavor to create negative and erroneous impressions, in order to keep Greece from emerging from the crisis and escaping their control," ministry spokesman Alexandros Yennimatas said.

He was responding to a reporter's question about the piece, written by Richard Fraunberger with the title "The misery of the Greeks."

"Nothing is good in Greece. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras brags about his reforms. But in reality he is governing a system of corruption and bad financial management," the piece says.