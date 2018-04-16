Students stage anti-war rally in central Athens
The students rallied outside the entrance to Athens University and were to march on the US Embassy.
University students and schoolchildren on Monday staged a protest in central Athens expressing their opposition to US-led strikes on Syria.
Protesters carried banners calling for the closure of NATO bases in the Mediterranean and calling for funds to be channeled towards education rather than the alliance.
