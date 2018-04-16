Students' anti-war protest turns ugly with attempted vandalism of Truman statue

Tensions escalated during an anti-war protest by students in central Athens on Monday with protesters pelting riot police officers outside the US Embassy with eggs and attempting to vandalize the statue of Harry Truman on Vassileos Konstantinou Street.

Three demonstrators were injured and two people detained, according to reports.

Police closed several main roads in the center including Panepistimou, Stadiou and Vassilissis Sofias Streets.

Protesting students are calling for the closure of NATO bases in the region and for funding to go towards the education sector rather than the alliance.

