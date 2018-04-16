Mayor of Fourni says Greek flag still on nearby islet

The mayor of Fourni, the island where the three Greeks alleged to have put up a Greek flag on the nearby Mikros Anthropofas islet are reportedly from, has told Kathimerini that the flag is still up, following claims by Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim that Turkish coast guard officers took down the flag.

During a ride on a Hellenic Coast Guard vessel, the mayor, Yiannis Marousis, said he saw the flag through his binoculars.

In comments to Kathimerini, Marousis said he had seen reports on social media a few days ago about the apparent efforts of three people to erect a flag on the islet.

"It was three kids who had come to the island for their Easter holidays," he said.

A spokesman for the Fourni Coast Guard said there had been no sign of any Turkish intervention on the islet.