Greek seamen to hold 24-hour strike on April 18

Ferries will remain docked on Wednesday due to a 24-hour strike called by the Greek seamen's federation (PNO) protesting a draft ministerial decision that will lift restrictions in cruise shipping.



The union is reacting to plans to allow non-EU flagged ships to use Greek ports and hire non-Greek crews, as the law previously required. It also rejects plans to allow cargo ships to sail with the minimum number of crew required for safe manning.



Ferry companies have announced changes in their services due to the strike.