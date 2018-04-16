Truman statue attacked by left-wing protesters

Protesters belonging to PAME, a union associated with the Greek Communist Party (KKE), try to bring down a statue of former US president Harry Truman in central Athens Monday during a demonstration against air strikes on Syria by the USA, UK and France. Another protester tried to chop off the statue’s feet using an angle grinder before riot police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd. At least three people were injured, while the statue – which has been targeted several times in the past, ostensibly as a "symbol of US imperialism" – suffered minor damage. [Eurokinissi]