Turkish soldiers to be released in May, says justice minister

The eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece after the foiled coup attempt in Turkey in July in 2016 will be released in May, as they will have completed the maximum detention limit of 18 months, Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis said on Monday.



“After the end of the 18-month period, which will be completed in May, there is no reason to extend their detention,” he told radio station 24/7, adding that there has been no appeal by Turkey to try them in Greece.



Greek courts have rejected three extradition requests by Turkish authorities, which are accusing the eight soldiers of having played a direct role in the coup, saying they wouldn't face a fair trial.



The court ruling has attracted sharp criticism by the Turkish government which accused Greece of harboring terrorists, and soured relations between the two countries.



Kontonis also rejected fears the soldiers might be abducted by Turkish intelligence services – following reports in foreign media about abductions of suspected Gulenist in third countries – saying “all those who are in legally Greece are in no danger.



“Attempted abduction is a serious crime. The rights of all the citizens who are on Greek soil will be guaranteed,” he added.