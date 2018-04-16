A=-A | Athens | April 18 - May 26

With the 162 pieces of pencil, ink, acrylics and oils that comprise “A=-A,” Dimitris Anastasiou tells the story of Alpha, a character frantically trying to discover who he is and his place in the world around him. The show at the Ena Art Gallery opens on Tuesday, April 18, and opening hours through May 26 are Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.



Ena Art Gallery, 9C Valaoritou, Kolonaki, tel 210.338.8501