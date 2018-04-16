Eight arrested in Athens during sex trafficking bust

Eight people believed to be members of a sex trafficking gang that exploited Eastern European women, mostly from Belarus, were arrested Monday after police raids at Athens brothels.

Police said the women were virtually imprisoned in apartments around Athens and forced into prostitution at various brothels.

The suspects – aged between 25 and 68 – are also charged with securing resident permits for the women using forged documents and bogus medical reports.

The women were reportedly forced to work 15 to 16 hours a day and had sex with around 40 men a day for a fee of 20 euros.

The woman were paid around 10 per day, said police who are looking for another eight suspects.