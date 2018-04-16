Five arrested in Attica drug gang bust

Police have unraveled a criminal gang that had been peddling large quantities of drugs and arrested five people.

According to reports, the five suspects – Albanian nationals aged between 29 and 48 – are charged, among other felonies, with running a criminal gang, drugs distribution and illegal gun possession.

Police said the gang dealt in heroin, which it adulterated, cocaine and cannabis and that it was active in the Attica areas of Pedion tou Areos, Kypseli, Syngrou Avenue, Palaio Faliro, Paiania and Piraeus, as well Ioannina in northwestern Greece, Volos in central Greece and Rethymno on the island of Crete.

All five were to appear before an Athens prosecutor.