More than 60 ICT firms to participate in Posidonia

More than 60 international information and communication technology (ICT) companies have confirmed their participation at this summer’s Posidonia shipping exhibition in Athens, highlighting the penetration of an industry that hopes to radically transform the future of shipping.



The range of the ICT exhibitors spans fully automated ports to unmanned smart ships and far more reliable location-specific weather forecasting to cloud gathering and processing of ship data.



The event will be held at the Athens Metropolitan expo center from June 4 to 8.