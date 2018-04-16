ATHEX: Benchmark records new month-high on bank gains

The certainty of a successful stress exercise for local banks sent their sectoral index soaring 7.39 percent on Monday and had a positive effect on the majority of Greek stocks as well as trading volume.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 820.88 points – its highest close in the last 30 days – adding 1.23 percent to Friday’s 810.93 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.63 percent to 2,114.26 points.

The stocks of systemic banks showed remarkably consistency in the pattern of their price increases, as Piraeus jumped 7.73 percent, Alpha ascended 7.47 percent, National rose 7.43 percent and Eurobank improved 6.93 percent.

On the other hand, Coca-Cola HBC gave up 5.62 percent and Sarantis declined 2.78 percent.

In total 75 stocks reported gains, 35 sustained losses and 20 stayed put.

Turnover came to 78.6 million euros, up from last Friday’s 51.1 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 1.92 percent to close at 67.54 points.