Suspect nabbed over Ilia blaze

A 46-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion he inadvertently started a fire in a forested area in the region of Ilia in the Peloponnese, which raged for two days. The suspect, a foreign national, will appear before a local prosecutor Tuesday.

The fire which began on Sunday, buffeted by strong winds, was brought under control yesterday afternoon by some 74 firefighters and 36 fire engines.



The blaze had been burning on two fronts in the areas of Frixa and Skillountia, both in ravines. Two Canadair water dropping aircraft were also deployed.



Reports said that a large number of olive trees had been burnt, but the extent of the damage to farmland was unclear.