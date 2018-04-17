Relations between Greece and Turkey are at a very critical point. Recent provocations demonstrate that our eastern neighbor is pushing things to the edge, effectively increasing the risk of an accident or “misunderstanding” in the Aegean Sea.



At times like these, it’s better that foreign policy is left in the hands of those who are officially responsible for it and who have a more informed picture of the situation.



If history is any guide, impulsive behavior – whether genuine or fake – is the surest path to tragedy.