Greek flag put on Aegean islets in ‘honor’ of dead airman

One of three young men who took the initiative to place Greek flags on five islets around Fournoi in the southeast Aegean said that the move was intended to pay tribute to Hellenic Air Force Captain Giorgos Baltadoros, who was killed last week when his jet went down off Skyros.

“We raised the flags on the islet in honor of Baltadoros,” Haralambos Tsagalas told Antenna TV on Tuesday. “The decision was sudden. We woke up, had our coffee and said that it needed it to be done. We threw a wreath in the sea and then went to the [five] islets. We started at 11 a.m. and finished at 4 in the afternoon.”

Tsagalas said that he and his friends inspected the flags on Saturday to make sure they had not been brought down by the wind and that “all five were there.”

“We have no political motives; we did this for flag and country,” he added.