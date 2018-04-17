Turkish paper claims Ankara asked Athens to take down iselt flag

Turkish media on Tuesday claimed that Ankara had asked Athens to take down a Greek flag erected on an Aegean islet disputed by Turkey before doing so itself.

According to daily Hurriyet, Ankara had told authorities in Athens on Saturday that a Greek flag had been spotted by its coast guard on the tiny islet of Mikros Anthropofagos near Fourni.

Turkish authorities reportedly made several requests for the flag to be removed before ordering a special forces unit to take it down on Sunday.

The Mikros Anthropofagos flag was one of five planted on the islets around Fourni by three young men paying tribute to an air force pilot who was killed in an accident last week. All five are apparently still in place, according to witnesses in the area.