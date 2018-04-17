Sports Digest: Panathinaikos refutes reports on offer from Pan Asia fund

SOCCER: Panathinaikos is refuting press reports on Monday and Tuesday about an approach by the Pan Asia Investments fund and Thai entrepreneur Pairoj Piempongsant, who are said to have offered Panathinaikos owner Yiannis Alafouzos more than 40 million euros for his controlling stake in the Athens club.

SOCCER: Olympiakos bounced back from previous poor performances, and in its first game after the departure of coach Oscar Garcia it practically condemned Kerkyra to relegation with 5-1 trouncing in Piraeus on Monday for the Super League.

WATER POLO: The women’s team of Olympiakos finished runner-up in the LEN Trophy losing in Saturday’s final to Hungary's Dunaujvaros 13-11.