Appeals council rejects extradition of Turkish ‘terror’ suspect

A council of appeals court judges in Larissa, central Greece, on Tuesday rejected a request from Turkey for the extradition of Agarmis Burak, an Athens Law School student arrested in November along with another eight Turkish nationals accused by Ankara of being members of the far-left Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C).

The 24-year-old, who lived in the Netherlands for 17 years before coming to Greece to attend Athens Law School as a freshman, told the council that he is afraid of being subjected to torture if he is extradited to Turkey to stand trial on terrorism charges.

The judges upheld the position of the prosecutor, who said that the situation in Turkey right now casts doubt on whether suspects’ basic rights are being upheld.

Earlier this month, the same council rejected an extradition request for a Turkish journalist being held at Larissa Prison.