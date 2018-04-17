PM inaugurating desalination plants on Kastellorizo island

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday flew to the southeastern Aegean to inaugurate two desalination plants on Kastellorizo in a public appearance that some analysts say is meant to coincide with the upcoming eight-year anniversary on April 23 of former premier George Papandreou’s announcement from the same island of Greece’s bailout by international creditors.

Tsipras downplayed the symbolic importance of the visit, saying, according to the state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA): “I did not come here to make a statement… though it is a good place for proclamations.”

The leftist prime minister is accompanied by Shipping and Island Policy Minister Panayiotis Kouroublis and Alternate Health Minister Pavlos Polakis.