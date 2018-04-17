EU MPs to call on Turkey to release imprisoned Greek soldiers

European lawmakers are expected on Tuesday to pass a resolution calling on Turkey to release two Greek soldiers held since the start of March after accidentally crossing the border on a patrol in northeastern Greece, EurActiv has reported.

According to a document seen by the European media platform, the resolution calls on Turkish authorities to “swiftly conclude the judicial process and release the two detained Greek soldiers and return them to Greece.”

The European MPs will also urge Turkish authorities to “scrupulously follow legal proceedings and fully respect, for all those concerned, the human rights enshrined in international law, including the Geneva convention,” EurActiv reported.

In addition, said the website, “the Parliament insists the Council, the Commission, the External Action Service and all member states should show solidarity with Greece and point out the importance of releasing the two soldiers ‘in any contacts or communications with Turkish leaders and authorities’.”