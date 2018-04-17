Real Madrid TV gets green light to shoot spot on Acropolis

Real Madrid TV, the free digital television station run by and dedicated to the popular Spanish sports club, has been granted permission to shoot an advertising spot on the Acropolis.

Greece’s Central Archaeological Council (KAS), which is responsible for green-lighting the much-coveted licenses for using the country’s historical monuments, unanimously approved Real Madrid TV’s request.

From Tuesday to Thursday, the broadcaster will be shooting three hours of footage showcasing the Acropolis and the Parthenon as part of its coverage of its Euroleague basketball faceoff with Athens club Panathinaikos.

KAS examines more than 100 such requests a year.