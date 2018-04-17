WHAT’S ON |

 
Classical Italian | Athens | April 18

As part of its Musical Journeys series, the Athens Municipal Orchestra teams up with cellist Marina Kolovou for a concert dedicated to great Italian classical composers including Rossini, Puccini and Verdi, among others. The concert at the Technopolis cultural complex in the downtown Gazi district starts at 8.30 p.m. and is free of charge.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 213.010.9325

