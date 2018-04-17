Motorcycle Show | Athens | April 18-22

The annual Motorcycle Show organized by the Hellenic Association of Motor Vehicle Importers-Representatives is one of the country’s biggest showcases of two-wheel rides produced around the world. Visitors can take bikes for test drives and get all their questions answered by the experts on hand. One of the highlights of this year’s event is the BMW display of its latest models. This event runs from April 18 to 22 at the former Olympic Fencing Arena (2 to 9 p.m. through Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday). General admission costs 5 euros.



Fencing Arena, 4-6 Poseidonos, Elliniko