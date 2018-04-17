European lawyers association to send observers to Turkey for Greek soldiers
The Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe (CCBE) will send observers in Turkey to monitor the judicial procedure for the two Greek soldiers who have been detained in a maximum security prison in Edirne after trespassing into Turkish territory during a border patrol in early March.
In a meeting with Deputy Defense Minister Fotis Kouvelis on Tuesday, representatives of the heads of Greece's Bar Associations said CCBE is also planning to send letters to the relevant authorities in a bid to help the Greek servicemen.
Turkish judicial authorities have not yet announced a trial date and no formal charges have been handed down on the officers.
The CCBE is an international non-profit organization (AISBL) whose membership includes the bars and law societies of 45 countries from the European Union, the European Economic Area, and wider Europe.