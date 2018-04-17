The bill that the Energy Ministry has prepared for the concession of power production units belonging to Public Power Corporation, which Kathimerini has seen, provides for securing the jobs of workers at the lignite-fired units for at least six years, but on different contracts to those of PPC proper.



The tender is to be organized by PPC under the close monitoring of the European Commission, which will also mandate the consultant that PPC will commission and pay.



The tender for the plants will have to be proclaimed by May 31, after PPC has set up two subsidiaries, one concerning lignite activity at Meliti, near Florina, and the other activity at the lignite plants at Megalopoli, in the Peloponnese.