Spar supermarkets open on Skiathos, Crete

The first Spar supermarkets have opened on the islands of Skiathos and Crete, following the return of the multinational retailer to Greece in cooperation with the Asteras chain.



They will soon be followed by two supermarkets on the island of Kos and one apiece in Larissa and Athens, while in May Spar will open its first stores in Glyfada, Aghioi Anargyroi and Neo Iraklio in the wider Athens area.



The choice of locations for the operation of the new stores illustrates that the chain is targeting tourism destinations and neighborhoods in large cities.