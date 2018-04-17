BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Spar supermarkets open on Skiathos, Crete

TAGS: Food

The first Spar supermarkets have opened on the islands of Skiathos and Crete, following the return of the multinational retailer to Greece in cooperation with the Asteras chain.

They will soon be followed by two supermarkets on the island of Kos and one apiece in Larissa and Athens, while in May Spar will open its first stores in Glyfada, Aghioi Anargyroi and Neo Iraklio in the wider Athens area.

The choice of locations for the operation of the new stores illustrates that the chain is targeting tourism destinations and neighborhoods in large cities.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 