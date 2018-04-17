Chemo to launch new product in Posidonia

Marine chemicals specialist Chemo Hellas plans to launch a new chemical cleaning solution for boilers at the 2018 Posidonia shipping exhibition in June.



The Greek company is making its fifth appearance at Posidonia aiming to gain strong industry support and market endorsement as it expects to meet with both existing clients in the region and new ones.



“Through our participation at Posidonia and other international exhibitions, Chemo gains extroversion, recognition of its products and services, along with new customers. International exhibitions give us the chance to establish new business contacts locally and internationally along with wide marketing and media outreach,” said Stavros Karapanagiotis, the firm’s managing director.