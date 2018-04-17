Employees of insolvent TV channel to receive handout

Labor Minister Effie Achtsioglou on Tuesday signed a decision that will result in the distribution of a one-off support handout of 1,000 euros to each worker of bankrupt TV channel Mega, for a total of 470,000 euros.



Mega, whose employees have gone for months without payment, suspended its program in September 2016, weighed down by its debts to banks.



The broadcaster's shareholders did not submit a bid for the new TV licensing tender called by the Greek National Council for Radio and Television.