Turkish fighter jets harass Tsipras' helicopter

Two Turkish fighter aircraft reportedly harassed the Chinook helicopter carrying Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the Greek Army Chief Admiral Evangelos Apostolakis as they were flying from the islet of Ro to Rhodes earlier on Tuesday.



The Turkish fighter jets flew at 10,000 feet and asked the Greek helicopter pilot to provide flight details, according to information.



The pilot immediately informed the prime minister and the HNDGS Chief and alerted the Greek air force which sent two fighter jets which flew at 20,000 feet. The Turkish aircraft flew away east.

Speaking earlier from the southeastern Aegean island of Kastellorizo, Tsipras said Greece will defend its principles “in any way it can… and will not cede an inch of territory,” in an apparent dig at recent provocations from Turkey.



“Our neighbors do not always behave in a manner befitting good neighbors,” he said at the inauguration of two desalination units on the island.