No ferry services on Wednesday as seamen strike

TAGS: Strike, Transport

A 24-hour walkout by Greek seamen, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday and continuing until 6 a.m. Thursday, will keep ferries moored in ports across the country.

The strike was called by the Greek seamen’s federation (PNO) to protest a draft ministerial decision that will lift restrictions on cruise shipping.

The union is reacting to plans to allow non-European Union flagged ships to use Greek ports and hire non-Greek crews.

It also rejects plans to allow cargo ships to sail with the minimum number of crew required for safe manning.

