The online platform for the submission of tax declarations for 2017 incomes could open as late as mid-May, with July 20 as a likely submission deadline.

Certain technical difficulties and delays in the filling by the tax administration of specific spaces in tax forms (both on the main E1 form and the new E3 form for the self-employed etc) have led to the postponement of the opening of the Taxisnet platform for another month or so.

Also, new regulations were being tabled in Parliament that could affect the process until last week.

In any case, the deadline for the first installment of the tax will still have to be July 31.