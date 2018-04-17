BUSINESS |

 
BUSINESS

Mitsotakis checks out youngsters’ virtual entrepreneurship

TAGS: Economy, Education, Politics

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday attended the Junior Achievement Greece organization’s 12th Trade Fair Athens, titled "Virtual Enterprise," and visited the kiosks of 60 schools from central and southern Greece exhibiting their students’ business ideas at The Mall Athens.

The exhibits included mobile apps, environmentally friendly bags, appliances, original gadgets, special food products as well as social services to support various social groups. Revenues go to charities.

The event will be repeated in Thessaloniki on April 27.

