EU MPs urge release of Greek soldiers

In a statement drafted on Tuesday, the European Parliament has urged Turkey to release two Greek soldiers who have been in a Turkish prison for more than six weeks after inadvertently crossing the border.



The resolution called on Ankara to “swiftly conclude the judicial process and release the two detained Greek soldiers and return them to Greece,” according to the Euractiv news website.



Meanwhile, the Council of Bars and Law Societies of Europe said it will send observers to Turkey to monitor the judicial procedure for the two Greek soldiers.



Turkish authorities have yet to announce a trial date and the officers have not been formally charged.