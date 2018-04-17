Communist union protests strikes on Syria for second day

Protesters affiliated with the Communist Party-affiliated labor union PAME shout slogans as they pass the US Embassy near the center of Athens Tuesday evening during a demonstration against recent air strikes on Syria by the United States, Britain and France. Some of the protesters threw eggs at both the embassy and the offices of the European Commission. It was the second anti-war rally in as many days. Another PAME rally in the capital on Monday turned violent, with police firing tear gas to disperse protesters who tried to vandalize a statue of former US president Harry S. Truman. [Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters]