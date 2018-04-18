Turkey’s polarizing rhetoric increasing country’s isolation, Tzanakopoulos says
Greece on Wednesday renewed a call to Ankara to respect international treaties, adding that Turkey’s “polarizing rhetoric” had increased the country’s international isolation.
Speaking on Skai TV Wednesday, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said that Greece’s borders were also borders of the European Union,” adding that the EU was not playing the role of the arbitrator.
“Turkey should not mistake its shadow for its real size,” Tzanakopoulos added.