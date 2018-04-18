Greek sovereignty over Imia is ‘clear’ and ‘undisputed,’ says Athens

Athens on Wednesday responded to a statement issued by Turkey which disputed Greece’s territorial sovereignty over the Imia islets in the eastern Aegean.

In a statement, the Greek Foreign Ministry said Greek sovereignty over the rocky formations was “clear” and “undisputed,” adding that the territorial status quo in the Aegean is safeguarded by international treaties – the 1923 Lausanne Treaty, the 1932 Italian-Turkish Agreements and the 1947 Paris Treaty.

“Once more, Turkey has had an absurd response to European Commission criticism,” the statement added in reference to the EU executive’s latest progress report, while urging Ankara to reexamine its behavior.